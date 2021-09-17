Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 115,279 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,279 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $23,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 13,131 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,601,000 after buying an additional 35,941 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 17,321 shares during the period. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $4,567,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.69.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.