Toronto Dominion Bank Has $28.27 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 82.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,122 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $28,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at $50,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 314.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

STT stock opened at $87.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.23. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $94.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.46.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.