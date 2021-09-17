Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 137.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 104,875 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $21,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,182,000 after acquiring an additional 353,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,588,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,792 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,338,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,463,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,159,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,791,000 after purchasing an additional 229,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,919,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,421,000 after purchasing an additional 67,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.54.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMN opened at $104.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $74.84 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.73.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

