Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Receives $46.53 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.58.

TRMLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$54.25 to C$55.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

TRMLF opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $34.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.5429 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.43.

About Tourmaline Oil

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.