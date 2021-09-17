TPB Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:TPBAU) Quiet Period Set To End on September 20th

TPB Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:TPBAU) quiet period will end on Monday, September 20th. TPB Acquisition Corp I had issued 17,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 11th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During TPB Acquisition Corp I’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPBAU opened at $9.96 on Friday. TPB Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

