TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Short Interest Update

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, an increase of 129.6% from the August 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered TPCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on TPCO from $12.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of GRAMF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,965. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05. TPCO has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $13.96.

TPCO Company Profile

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across 20 form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, bath bombs, and body care products.

