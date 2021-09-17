TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Short Interest Update

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, an increase of 129.6% from the August 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered TPCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on TPCO from $12.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of GRAMF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,965. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05. TPCO has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $13.96.

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across 20 form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, bath bombs, and body care products.

