TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Trading Up 6%

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) shares were up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.19 and last traded at $37.19. Approximately 5,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 770,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.10.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TPIC shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.21 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.95 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.77.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.79 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 42.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 20.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

