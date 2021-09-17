Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $214.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Tractor Supply have outpaced the industry year to date driven by a robust surprise trend. The company’s earnings and sales beat estimates in second-quarter 2021, marking the sixth straight earnings surprise and fifth consecutive sales beat. Results gained from robust comps growth across all regions and key categories on strength in demand for seasonal categories and everyday merchandise such as consumable, usable and edible products. It witnessed record e-commerce sales in the second quarter on the back of mobile app and the Neighbor's Club loyalty program. Management raised its 2021 view. The company’s Life Out Here and ‘ONETractor’ strategies also bode well. However, higher imports, freight, wages, and commodity costs remain concerns. Consequently, it expects gross margin to decline in the second half of 2021.”

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TSCO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Benchmark began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.73.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $209.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $127.78 and a 1 year high of $210.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.88.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

