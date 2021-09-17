Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.100-$7.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Travel + Leisure also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.240-$3.300 EPS.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.60. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TNL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Travel + Leisure stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Travel + Leisure worth $21,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

