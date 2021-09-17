Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

TRIN opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $432.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trinity Capital has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $16.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.81.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.78 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 109.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Capital will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In related news, CFO David Michael Lund acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $52,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trinity Capital stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. 26.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

