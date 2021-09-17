Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Director Acquires $242,650.00 in Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Director Matthew Farrell bought 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.53 per share, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE:TSE traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,822. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.60.
Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a return on equity of 69.20% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.95) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinseo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.
About Trinseo
Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.
