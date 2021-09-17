Trivest Advisors Ltd Makes New Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. Datadog makes up 0.1% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,780,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,472,000 after purchasing an additional 561,531 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Datadog by 311.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,467,000 after buying an additional 8,154,019 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Datadog by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,755,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,071,000 after buying an additional 305,119 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 36.8% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,474,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,903,000 after purchasing an additional 42,234 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of DDOG traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.87. The company had a trading volume of 94,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,791. The stock has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -840.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.04. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $144.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $143,566.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 96,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,146,311.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $157,663.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,550,804 shares of company stock worth $199,757,049 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist upped their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.38.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.