Trivest Advisors Ltd Makes New Investment in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000. NetEase accounts for about 0.2% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

NASDAQ:NTES traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.42. The stock had a trading volume of 157,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.43. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $5.46. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. NetEase’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $34.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

