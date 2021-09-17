Truist Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $130.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Truist from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 62.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FANG. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Johnson Rice raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.84.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $80.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.33. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $102.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

