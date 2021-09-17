UBS Group Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $175.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research cut shares of Apple from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.68.

AAPL opened at $148.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.52 and its 200 day moving average is $135.32.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

