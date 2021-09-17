UBS Group Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €93.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) received a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BMW. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €98.86 ($116.30).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of BMW stock opened at €82.07 ($96.55) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of €82.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of €84.93. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a 52 week high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a market cap of $49.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.97.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.