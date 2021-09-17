UBS Group Cuts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $380.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $397.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.07% from the stock’s current price.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $346.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.29.

NYSE FDX opened at $258.38 on Friday. FedEx has a 12 month low of $230.27 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $276.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.04.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 21.27 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 980.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,097 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after purchasing an additional 895,454 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,210,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 10,682.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,026,000 after buying an additional 398,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

