Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Short Interest Update

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, an increase of 83.5% from the August 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

UGP traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,564. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. Ultrapar Participações has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $4.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.1169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 4.16%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

UGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,109,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,799,000 after buying an additional 3,959,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,141,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after buying an additional 516,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 339.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 921,767 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 944,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 46,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 161,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel; liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); retail pharmacy; specialty chemicals, and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma, and Others.

