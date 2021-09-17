UMA (UMA) Trading Up 5.7% This Week

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. In the last week, UMA has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a market cap of $735.39 million and $78.33 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for $11.71 or 0.00024611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UMA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00060073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.50 or 0.00135532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00013467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.90 or 0.00770896 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 104,714,454 coins and its circulating supply is 62,781,803 coins. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.