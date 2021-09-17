Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF) Short Interest Update

Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,851,000 shares, an increase of 426.8% from the August 15th total of 541,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

UNJCF opened at $0.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84. Unicaja Banco has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $0.84.

About Unicaja Banco

Unicaja Banco, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, companies, and freelancers in Spain and internationally. It offers savings, young, treasure notepad, teen, and basic payment accounts; loyalty, young, master, motor, and home loans; mortgages; deposit products, broker services, savings insurance, pension plans, and investment funds; and life, home, car, accident, agricultural, and health insurance, as well as SME and commerce damage, and civil liability insurance products.

