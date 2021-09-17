Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Position Decreased by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. decreased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter worth $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Unilever by 50.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.03. 173,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,447. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.64. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.32%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

