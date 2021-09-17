Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Shares Up 1.6%

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)’s stock price rose 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.54. Approximately 4,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 77,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unique Fabricating from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $24.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Unique Fabricating had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unique Fabricating, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unique Fabricating by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 813,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,161 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Unique Fabricating by 30.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 766,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 177,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unique Fabricating by 72.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 62,948 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Unique Fabricating by 3.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Unique Fabricating by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. 21.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)

Unique Fabricating, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacture and sale of foam, rubber and plastic components. Its products are used in noise, vibration and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

