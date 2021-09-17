United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of United Community Banks worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 289.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at $205,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.40. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UCBI shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Blalock acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,352.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.