United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the August 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 56.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UDIRF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $40.98 price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Internet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.49.

Get United Internet alerts:

Shares of United Internet stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Internet has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $47.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.78.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.