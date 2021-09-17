United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Director Sells $125,964.39 in Stock

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $125,964.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE USM opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.38. United States Cellular Co. has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $39.96.
United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.
About United States Cellular
United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
