United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Director Sells $125,964.39 in Stock

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $125,964.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE USM opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.38. United States Cellular Co. has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $39.96.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,821,000 after buying an additional 109,109 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,835,000 after buying an additional 82,844 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 1,822.1% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

