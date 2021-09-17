United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 14.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for about 1.5% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Illumina were worth $27,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Illumina by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at $1,086,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Illumina by 552.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Illumina by 15.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Illumina by 6.9% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total value of $153,577.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,881 shares of company stock worth $1,873,334 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $446.81. 13,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,239. The firm has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.82, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.06.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

