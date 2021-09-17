United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 96.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,458 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 250,462 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 3.2% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $59,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $146,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 17,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.12. 143,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,362,195. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $225.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $100.34 and a one year high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.