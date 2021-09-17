UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 792 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 160,173 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,140,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $416.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.55. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,459,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,938 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,909 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.04.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

