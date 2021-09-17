US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 78.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $32,431,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 232.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,793,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after buying an additional 1,254,575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,616,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,011,000 after buying an additional 441,802 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 570.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 390,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 332,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,411,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,292,000 after buying an additional 288,886 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $22.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.20. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $22.42.

