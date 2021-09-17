US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,225,000 after buying an additional 125,878 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 9.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,643,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,862,000 after buying an additional 325,900 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 123.7% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,964,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,215,000 after buying an additional 1,086,000 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 205.4% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,323,000 after purchasing an additional 877,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 3.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,158,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,033,000 after purchasing an additional 37,864 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $59.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.51.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 66.53% and a negative net margin of 1,675.98%. The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

