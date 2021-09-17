US Bancorp DE Has $253,000 Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,974 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Open Text were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Open Text by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTEX opened at $52.46 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day moving average is $49.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $893.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.2209 dividend. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTEX. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

