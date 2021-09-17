US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 25,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $139.97 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.44 and a 12-month high of $142.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.21.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

