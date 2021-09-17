US Bancorp DE Sells 772 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 229.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,751,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,800 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth about $31,660,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,002.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 538,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,454,000 after purchasing an additional 489,780 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth about $20,123,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,717,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,882,000 after purchasing an additional 306,400 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $68.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.80 and a 200-day moving average of $55.95. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.86 and a 1 year high of $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $424.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

