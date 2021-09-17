US Bancorp DE Takes $235,000 Position in Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI)

US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. US Bancorp DE owned 0.26% of Affinity Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 11.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 312,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 31,201 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $1,584,000. 16.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Affinity Bancshares news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 8,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $104,158.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 675,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,788,046.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 4,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $59,438.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 650,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,338,720.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 32,877 shares of company stock valued at $432,116. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

AFBI opened at $14.89 on Friday. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $8.02 million during the quarter.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

