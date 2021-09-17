Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Sells $11,100.00 in Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $11,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,051,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,317.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael R. Long sold 207 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $1,148.85.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $14,011.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $11,580.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $11,840.00.

Shares of USIO opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04. Usio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $154.31 million, a P/E ratio of -77.38 and a beta of 1.73.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Usio had a negative return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Usio by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Usio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Usio by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 77,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 59,277 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Usio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Usio by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 64,921 shares during the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

