Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 886 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 34,817 shares.The stock last traded at $29.87 and had previously closed at $29.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VALN shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.83.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.98 million. Analysts forecast that Valneva SE will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the second quarter valued at approximately $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

