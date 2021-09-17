Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 438,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,071 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,811,593 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 536.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,263 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in AT&T by 604.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 297.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,363 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.21. The stock has a market cap of $197.06 billion, a PE ratio of -89.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.