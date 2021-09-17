Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,342 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $7,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 64.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 37.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY opened at $109.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.45.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

