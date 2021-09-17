Van ECK Associates Corp Has $10.15 Million Stake in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,585,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758,954 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 3.10% of Golden Star Resources worth $10,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $29,481,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Star Resources by 15.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 511,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 70,016 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in Golden Star Resources by 51.9% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Star Resources by 50.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 75,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 25,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources in the first quarter worth $108,000. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Golden Star Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank lowered Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Shares of Golden Star Resources stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. Golden Star Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $5.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $285.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Golden Star Resources had a positive return on equity of 129.79% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $64.39 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Golden Star Resources Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.