Van ECK Associates Corp Has $9.62 Million Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 37,191 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $9,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 6.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $63.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.31 and a 12 month high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.55.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $11,043,417.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,727,044.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

