Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $7.22 Million in VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 288,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,224,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 48.00% of VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84. VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $25.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

