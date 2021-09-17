Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,570,805 Shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,527,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,570,805 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.05% of Gold Standard Ventures worth $10,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSV. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 55.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,450,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp boosted its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 91.6% during the first quarter. Loews Corp now owns 5,903,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 2,821,862 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 304.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 409,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 308,469 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Standard Ventures during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 61.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 82,042 shares during the period. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Standard Ventures stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.06. Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $0.97.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Gold Standard Ventures Corp will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

GSV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the business of acquisition and exploration. It focuses on the following projects: Carlin Trend, Railroad-Pinion and Lewis. The company was founded by Luke A. Norman and Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde on February 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

