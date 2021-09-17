Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Holdings Increased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $187.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.66. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.45 and a fifty-two week high of $192.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

