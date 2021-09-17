Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Position Increased by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.22. 8,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,095. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $93.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.81.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

