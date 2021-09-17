Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,525 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,779. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $97.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

