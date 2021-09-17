Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Holdings Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 326.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCLT stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.61. 16,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,916. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $98.37 and a fifty-two week high of $111.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

