Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Raised by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.4% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26,400.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

VBR stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.43. The company had a trading volume of 604 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,992. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $106.13 and a one year high of $180.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.32.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

