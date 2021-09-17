Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,563,000 after purchasing an additional 68,570 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 286,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,844,000 after purchasing an additional 34,522 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 226,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,828,000 after acquiring an additional 110,165 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 188,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of VPU stock opened at $146.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.42. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $123.34 and a 1-year high of $152.65.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.