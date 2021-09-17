Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Den Bosch Fred Van Sells 1,000 Shares

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $67,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Den Bosch Fred Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $276,210.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.79. 2,991,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.28 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day moving average is $57.29.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

