Venus Reward Token Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week (VRT)

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. Venus Reward Token has a market capitalization of $33.39 million and $652,615.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus Reward Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Venus Reward Token has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00059529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00133155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00013362 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00045659 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.08 or 0.00769841 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Coin Profile

Venus Reward Token is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Venus Reward Token Coin Trading

